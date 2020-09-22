EU to UK: stop playing ‘games’ with Brexit trade talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is asking Britain to stop playing “games” as time is running out to clinch a free trade deal over the next month. Both sides committed to a new meeting to discuss Britain’s plans to disregard part of the withdrawal agreement it had signed with the 27-nation EU. There is increasing acrimony that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would even contemplate any move to break an agreement he himself signed. EU government officials met in Brussels on Tuesday. The German chairman Michael Roth said the British plan was “extremely” worrisome since it “violates the guiding principle of the withdrawal agreement,” which officially allowed the United Kingdom to leave the bloc last Jan. 31.