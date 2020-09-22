Countdown to Kickoff: Wittenberg-Birnamwood

It may be a few weeks later than normal, but hey at least we're getting a season! High school football is nearly here and we've brought back our countdown to kickoff segment to help get you fired up and ready for it… As if you needed any help.

For this one we are taking a deeper dive on the Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers, a team that's looking to make some serious noise this year.

The Chargers are coming into the 2020 season fresh off a 6-4 2019 campaign that saw them reach 6 wins and punch their ticket to the postseason for just the second, time in the last decade.

The team is now using both accomplishments to enter this year with a new found confidence, anchored in their new found experience.

"I think we're strong because we have a lot of returning starters," said the Chargers Head Coach Bernard Holsey. "A lot of our kids had to grow up quick last year which was fortunate for us. We made the playoffs which was a boost to their confidence and (it) kinda gets them back on track and gives them something to work for and understanding what it takes to work you know.

"It's a good thing we got that opportunity and those younger guys got to see it," continued Holsey. "Now they want that same piece of the pie and they have that same hunger and that same fire."

The Chargers will open their season this Friday with a tough test at home against the Stratford Tigers. Kickoff set for 7 P.M.