Countdown to Kickoff: Stratford

We weren't sure that we'd get a high school football season, but on Friday the lights turn back on and we couldn't be more excited!

Because of that fact which is why we've brought back our countdown to kickoff segment.

This time around we're taking a look at last season's Division 5 state runner-up, the Stratford Tigers.

If you googled dominant, last year's Stratford team would be near the top of the results. On offense they averaged 53 points per game in the regular season, while their defense, didn't allow a single point.

It looked like they were destined to hoist the state championship trophy, however a fourth quarter rally by Lake County Lutheran in the state championship game shattered the Tigers dreams one win shy of destiny.

The Tigers now enter the new season looking for redemption, but they'll have to find it with new faces, against new places.

"Well it's tough to replace 21 seniors and 21 starters," said Stratford Head Coach Jason Tubbs. "I tell you these guys have really stepped up to the challenge of whatever we're throwing at them. You know we've got some great seniors that helped out a lot last year and they're getting the chance now to see what they have.

"Our conference is a new conference this year too so not only are we getting a new type of season, we're also getting a new conference," Tubbs continued. "So we don't know much about these teams, with the exception of Spencer-Columbus and Amherst. So for us to be competitive in the conference is our goal this year and we'll see what happens."

The Tigers will open their season this Friday on the road at Wittenberg-Birnamwood kick off set for 7 P.M.