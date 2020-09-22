Countdown to Kickoff: Iola-Scandinavia

Teams across the state will flip on the Friday night lights in just a few days for the first time this year, which means means we've flipped on our countdown to kickoff segment.

For this one we're taking a look at the Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds.

The 2018 undefeated state champions headed into last year with those same goals and aspirations, however things didn't quite go according to plan.

The reigning champs would finish the season 2-7. The programs worst record since 2012.

But the Thunderbirds have cause to fly high though, as they only lost one game by more than 14 points last year. Meaning the players that are returning are a battle tested squad that are ready for another state title run.

"Well you know when you come off a state championship in 2018 there are a lot of high expectations," said Thunderbirds Head Coach Scott Erickson. "We graduated a ton of great kids, but we had a lot of good kids come up.

"We played a lot of young kids, we were in every single ball game last year," continued Erickson. "They battled and that's going to pay off for this year. They learned that everything's not just guaranteed. I think they're still hungry and they want to get back to that level."

They will start that climb back to the mountain top Friday against Wild Rose at 7P.M.