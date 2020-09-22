Countdown to Kickoff: Edgar

Mow the fields, paint the lines and flip on those stadium lights, because high school football is back this Friday!

Because of that we're helping you get fired up and ready with the return of our countdown to kick-off segment.

For our first of the season, we're taking a look at the Edgar wildcats.

Last year the Wildcats stormed through the regular season, losing just one game along the way to the powerhouse Stratford Tigers.

The team would bounce back though with a postseason push that propelled them to the state championship game against a familiar foe.

The Wildcats were set to face the team that beat them on that same stage the year prior, Black Hawk/Warren.

Unfortunately though, the Wildcats would fall short of redemption, losing yet again, 6-0.

However, despite back-to-back defeats in the state championship and an ensuing offseason unlike any before, it is a new season the bar is as high as ever for Edgar.

"Our goals are always pretty much the same," said long-time Edgar Head Coach Jerry Sinz. "One goal obviously is to win the Marawood Conference championship and of course the other one is just win any playoff games we're allowed to play and hopefully we can compete for a state championship.

"We know we're not playing at Madison, but we didn't play at Madison in 1979 either," Sinz continued. "We played at Sparta in the snow and it was great and we won a state title and there were only 4 teams in each division that year too, so it could happen again this year."

The Wildcats will open their season Friday on their home field against the Athen Bluejays, kick off set for 7 P.M.