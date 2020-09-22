Construction on Business 51 in Marathon County begins next week

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- An infamous stretch of road in Marathon County is finally getting a fix.

Construction on business 51 from Everest Dr. in Rothschild to the Eau Claire River Bridge in Schofield will begin on Sept. 30.

The project involves removing and replacing the top layer of asphalt on the road. But the fix, is temporary.

"This project is intended to make that surface more drivable until a more significant improvement project can be completed in the upcoming years," said DOT project manager Mark Steidl.

Design for a more significant improvement will begin in 2021.

If you are driving on Business 51 over the next few weeks keep an eye out for changes on the road. One lane each way will remain open during construction, but the lanes will narrow. Officials also ask you to keep an eye out for construction workers.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October, depending on weather.