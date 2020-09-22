Clerks say they are not worried about federal judge’s absentee ballot extension

(WAOW)- Usually, clerks need to have absentee ballots counted by 8 pm on Election day, but a federal judge announced changes to extend that rule on Monday.

Unless that ruling is over turned, clerks have up to six days after the November 3rd election to count absentee ballots as long as they are postmarked by election day.

"There are about 1/2 million absentee ballots issued in Wisconsin. I have a feeling the majority of those will come back by election day. There may be a few scatters that come in after that," said Wood County Clerk Trent Miner.

Even though the ruling would not go into effect for at least a week, Miner said it will not make a difference to him.

If you want to vote absentee Miner said it is best to get those in sooner rather than later.