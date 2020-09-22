Clerks, residents weigh in on importance of registering to vote

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)—With about a month and half left before the 2020 presidential election local clerks are pushing to get residents registered and ready to vote.

Whether voting absentee or going to the polls on election day, area residents and election clerks agree everyone who can vote needs to be registered to vote.

"People need to register to vote because so many Americans have not had that right," said Alexander Lang of Wausau.

Registering is simple according to clerks.

"For voter registration it is a 28 day of residency that you have to reside in that address," said Wausau City Clerk Leslie Kremer.

You must also have a state issued ID or U.S. passport.

Once you fill out your voter registration form you need to mail it in by October 13th or can drop it off at your local clerk's office by October 30th.

"Every clerk in Wisconsin wants residents to vote if they want to vote and we want to do it accurately," said Wood County Clerk Trent Miner.

With the presidential election coming up, News 9 took to the streets to find out why residents feel it is so important to vote.

"People talk about their opinion and now they need to put it into action," said Randy Buchkowski of Wausau.

"We have this right to do it I think more people need to do it to at least voice your opinion," said Mary Slominski of Wausau.

In the city of Wausau 570 residents registered to vote in September.

All together there are 23,633 registered voters in Wausau.

You can register to vote on Election day, however, area clerks say it is helpful to them to get your registration in before.

If you want to register you can click here.