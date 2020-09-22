City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, are restricting access to downtown in preparation for the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he’ll charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Tuesday in a statement that the actions are “to ensure the area is as safe as possible” for protesters and those who live and work in the area.

Police said they would place barricades around Jefferson Square Park, where many protests have been held, and the perimeter of the downtown area.

Taylor’s shooting has been followed by months of protests in downtown Louisville.