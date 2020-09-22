Charter Communication relaunches free 60-day internet offer for students, educators

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Charter Communications is relaunching its Remote Education Offer.

The promotion provides free Spectrum internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12 graders, college students and or educators. It is available for customers who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have Spectrum internet services.

“The pandemic has prompted new focus on the technology divide and Charter is committed to being part of the comprehensive solution needed to close these gaps,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO. “This offer is the latest example of Charter’s ongoing commitment to improving access to broadband and helping to ease the strain of the pandemic in the communities we serve. From extending our network to rural areas to making high-speed broadband more accessible for low-income students and seniors through Spectrum Internet Assist, Charter provides a range of options that deliver critical connectivity to our customers.”

According to Charter, when the offer was first launched in March, 448,000 households used the service.

Anyone interested in enrolling in the offer can call 844-310-1198.