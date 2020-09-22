Census takers head to homeless shelters, outdoor camps

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Starting this week, census takers are grabbing reflective vests, face masks and flashlights and heading out at night to count homeless people for the 2020 census. Over three days and nights, groups of census takers are going to shelters, soup kitchens and other places across the U.S. where people who experience homelessness often gather. Delayed for six months by the global pandemic and complicated further by natural disasters, it’s one of the most difficult logistical operations the U.S. Census Bureau undertakes. Some 49,000 locations have been identified across the U.S., including more than 33,000 outdoor encampments, 10,000 shelters and 5,000 soup kitchens.