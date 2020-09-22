California reopens more widely as infections hit lowest rate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A steady drop in coronavirus cases across California cleared the way in nine counties for the wider reopening of businesses, including most of the San Francisco Bay Area. The state’s top health official said Tuesday nail salons could also reopen with restrictions. But Dr. Mark Ghaly cautioned that California’s reopening must remain slow and stringent and residents cannot let their guard down as flu season arrives and cases rise in Europe and other parts of the U.S. Frustrated business owners, including operators of Disneyland, are pushing for a broader and swifter reopening plan. The state has had more than 15,000 deaths and 780,000 confirmed cases, the most cases in the country.