Bowling Leagues are back with a range of COVID-19 precations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Day's Bowl-A-Dome has been in the Day family since before the day Dean Day was born.

Flipping through a Wausau Daily Herald paper from the 1960's, he reads, "the cost of bowling was 35 cents."

In September of 2020, a lot of things are different. A world-altering pandemic left bowling centers shut down for almost three months.

"I'm hoping we can curve the trend of the positive tests because I'm afraid of what could happen this winter," said Day.

He has staff check their temperatures before each shift, they clean bowling balls between customers, and everyone is required to wear face masks when they can.

Day chose to take those extra precautions, while the United States Bowling Congress has not given clear guidance to its leagues or centers.

Instead, the group suggests leagues don't enforce mask guidance and instead make bowlers feel comfortable.

Marathon County Health Director Judy Burrows said it's not really about bowling. "The more we stay home, the more we protect ourselves, the less we get sick," she said. "The more we can keep our kids in school and the schools open, and our adults working and our businesses open."