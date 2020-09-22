August 1 incident leads to operational changes at Lincoln Hills

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) says it has instituted additional operational changes following a review of an incident at Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School.

The incident occurred on August 1, when a group of youth ran from their escorts while walking back to their housing unit. Some in the group broke exterior windows, allowing more youth in the yard. In, all 15 windows were broken and around $3,300 in damages done to the facility.

The DOC says they've made the following changes:

Adjusting recreation times so multiple units are not outside at the same time

Creating a practice of securing recreation equipment (students used basketballs to break windows during the incident)

Increasing frequency of ground searches to pick up debris that can be utilized to break windows

Installing safety screens on windows of the living units

The safety screens are a temporary safety measure until security glass windows are installed in 2021.

A separate project will also reduce the ability of youth to access roofs. Staff are also making procedural adjustments to better control the entrance and exit of youths through the main door of housing units.