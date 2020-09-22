Abbotsford High School moves to virtual learning

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW)—The School District of Abbotsford announced today that grades 9-12 are moving to virtual instruction through Friday, October 2.

District Administrator Sherry Baker writes in a Facebook post that the Board of Education made the decision by the recommendation of Clark County Health Services.

The post reads in part:

This decision was not made lightly and took into consideration the drastic uptick of positive COVID-19 cases among students. By canceling face-to-face classes over these 14 days (starting today), the 80+ students that have already been contacted by County Health Services to quarantine due to contact tracing and those who have yet to be contacted, it is the district's hope that we can 'stop the spread' where it stands. We will need everyone's help! District Administrator Sherry Baker

The District asks that parents keep their students home over the next two weeks, and to seek guidance if their student exhibits signs of COVID-19.

All students 4K-8 will report to classes as usual, face-to-face.