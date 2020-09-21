WI Supreme Court Chief Justice reflects on legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack is reflecting on the legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg follow the trailblazer's death on Friday.

Roggensack had the opportunity to meet Ginsburg, and said the late justice was friendly and had a great since of humor. She said she hopes Ginsburg is remembered for her fight for women's rights.

"She was really, really strong in her effort to always approach the law even-handily and to clearly say what she thought and why. And I think that her legacy will live on for a long, long, long time," Roggensack said.