Warm last day of summer, fall starting warm as well.

As we conclude our summer we are coming off of a cold few days but temperatures are ramping up for fall. We will see plenty of sun for the next few days although smoke could make it hazy. Regardless, temperatures this week will be in the low to mid-70s.

The early morning hours will begin with a few brief showers but then transition later to a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies. We have been warming up the last couple of days and will finally be breaking back into the 70s with a forecast high of 72. The day while warm, will have a bit of a stronger breeze from the SW of about 10-15 mph. Later into the evening and overnight there is once again another chance of a brief shower, and mostly cloudy skies will keep the overnight temperature warmer in the mid-50s.

Our first day of fall on the 22nd will be a warm one with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will likely rise into the mid to upper 70s and wind speeds will be light from the WSW. Wednesday will be much like Tuesday with similar warm temperatures, however, there may be a few more clouds in the sky. Wednesday evening a cold front will approach and push through Thursday bringing cooler temperatures and some rain.

On Thursday as the cold front moves through, showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout most of North Central Wisconsin. Our high temperature in Wausau will be the only one of the work-week to be less than 70, currently forecast at 69 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be warm again with temperatures in the mid-lower 70s and the low pressure passing through could bring possible storms. Sunday is looking seasonal with a stronger breeze and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy the warmer weather as we head into fall! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock September 21, 2020