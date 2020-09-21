Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical storm conditions were beginning Monday in parts of Texas and Louisiana as Tropical Storm Beta slowly works its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during a busy hurricane season. The U.S. National Hurricane Center no longer predicts Beta will strengthen into a hurricane. Forecasters have also lowered expected rainfall totals to 15 inches instead of 20 inches. The heaviest rain from Beta is not expected to occur until late Monday into Tuesday. If Beta makes landfall, it will be the ninth named storm to hit the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.