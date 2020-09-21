Tigerton School District moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases

TIGERTON, Wis. (WAOW)— The Tigerton School District is moving to virtual learning starting on Tuesday, September 22, due to COVID-19 illness in the Middle and High School buildings.

According to a letter that was sent out to parents of students in the district, Tigerton has had multiple positive COVID-19 cases in the Middle and High School buildings, as well as a high rate of absenteeism due to illness.

The Tigerton School District is says that students in these buildings may have had a higher risk of being exposed to the virus, and is asking parents to monitor for symptoms.

The decision to move to virtual learning was done upon consultation of the Shawano County Health Department and the district's medical advisor.

The District says they plan to return to their four day a week in-person model on October 8th, and are continuing to monitor activity level and re-evaluate a return date.