Supreme Court fight could elevate Kamala Harris’ profile

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to become a leading figure in the Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick. The California senator is in a unique role following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday. She’s Joe Biden’s running mate and a member of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, which would hold a hearing on Trump’s nominee. A highly anticipated confirmation hearing would give Harris a massive platform to demonstrate her political skills and articulate the campaign’s message that Ginsburg’s successor shouldn’t be chosen until after the election.