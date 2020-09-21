A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Schitt’s Creek” has capped a huge night at the Emmy Awards — completing a historic sweep of the show’s comedy categories. The show won best comedy series and acting trophies for stars Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. It’s a feat that couldn’t quite be matched by drama series winner “Succession,” which won four trophies. Zendaya made history as the youngest drama series actress winner. Sunday’s prime-time show includes ambitious live video feeds from 130 socially distanced nominees. Although the rise of streaming services including Disney+ and Apple TV+ dominated the TV landscape, it was Emmy stalwart HBO that stole the show.