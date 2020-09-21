Safe driving top of mind after Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- After four crashes took place during the fall ride, State Patrol is sharing tips on how to drive safely.

Statewide, the number of vehicle crashes has gone up over the past few years while the number of motorcycle crashes has gone down.

Sgt. Mathew Strickland said there are a few things you can to do keep that number low. He started with, "slow down and limit the distractions that you have."

You can also wear protective and reflective clothing and a helmet, in addition to leaving your lights on day and night.

Lastly, he said everyone should pump their breaks when slowing down so that other drivers get an indicator.