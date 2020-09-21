Rhinelander man arrested on child sex trafficking charge

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)— On Monday, at approximately 10:30 am, Paul Osterman, 34, of Rhinelander was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of a child.

According to the Oneida Co. Sheriff's Office, Osterman's arrest is the result of a two year investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office an the Internet Crimes against Children Taskforce.

These agencies reportedly received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding messages being intercepted on the internet from a person looking to have sexual contact with a child.

During the investigation, Osterman allegedly attempted to obtain a child for the purpose of having sex with that child.

Four search warrants were served in Oneida Co. on Monday as a part of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and other charges may be pending at this time.