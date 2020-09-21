Portage Co. holding free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW)— Portage Co. is holding a free drive-up COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday through the Wisconsin National Guard.

Portage County Health and Human Services says the testing event is being is in response to the rising number COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state.

Drive-up testing will be at the Portage County Health and Human Services back parking lot from 8am-4 pm, or until tests run out.

Testing is available to Portage Co. and Wisconsin residents five and older who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are demonstrating coronavirus symptoms.

No appointment is necessary, and testing is offered on a first come first serve basis.

Participants should expect to provide a current address and identify a county of residence, provide a phone number, answer screening questions, and remain in their vehicles at all times.

Test results are usually returned within 48 hours, and anyone who receives testing is advised to return home and self isolate until results are returned.