Polish minister wants talks to end ruling coalition crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s justice minister has called for talks between the ruling coalition’s parties to overcome a crisis after his junior party voted against government-backed legislation in parliament. The dissent by the United Poland party of Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro prompted the main coalition member, the right-wing, nationalist Law and Justice party, to warn that the ruling coalition was crumbling and that a minority government could be formed without Ziobro’s party. Law and Justice leaders were meeting Monday to decide whether to shed both Ziobro’s party and him as minister. The crisis is part of a power struggle in the coalition that is now controlled by Law and Justice’s 71-year-old leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.