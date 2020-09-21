Police cancel vacations; prepare for Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, police are canceling vacations and requests for days off in preparation for an announcement by the state attorney general on whether he plans to charge police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Police officials said in a statement Monday that such requests were being canceled “until further notice.” Taylor was shot by police on March 13 by officers carrying a narcotics warrant. No drugs were found in her home.