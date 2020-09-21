Park Falls paper mill reopens after one year of closed doors

Park Falls, Wis. (WAOW) -- In June of 2019 Flambeau River Papers closed its doors, falling into bankruptcy and leaving over 200 unemployed.

Now, over a year later steam rises from the factory once again.

With new owners and a new name, workers are being called back to work.

So far only 1 of the 3 paper making machines is back online, currently employing a workforce of 51 persons. Once all three become operational again, the number of employees is expected to triple.

Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick spoke to WPR public radio on the reopening.

“The lights are on, paper will be starting to be made. It’s good to smell the sulphur again in the air.”

Bablick said he thought the mill might end up being sold for scrap, but the new investment group saved its fate.

The city of Park Falls loaned the new ownership, Park Falls Development, LLC headed by New Jersey man; Yong Liu.

A representative from Park Falls Pulp & Paper was unable to be reached for comment at this time.