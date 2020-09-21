Officials commemorate Spirit helicopter crash with EMS responder award

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials with Spirit and law enforcement agencies came together to award one area woman for her work as an EMS responder.

After the 2018 Spirit helicopter crash that killed three EMS responders, the company created the Spirit award to remember the three victims, as well as honor those who work in the field.

Kathy Palm, with Aspirus Riverview, was the first recipient of the award. She said she was shocked and honored to have been chosen out of all EMS workers in the state.

"For them to give me this award is just beyond words," Palm said. "I feel humbled that they chose me."

As part of her award, Palm got the chance to ride in an EMS helicopter. A Spirit official said they plan to give out this award every year during EMS Week in May.