No charges against officers in custody death of Black man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor has declined to charge five North Carolina police officers accused of not giving immediate medical attention to a Black man who died after fatally ingesting drugs right before he was taken into custody. The district attorney said in a report Monday that prosecutors could not file involuntary manslaughter charges against the officers. He said prosecutors would not be able to prove Harold Easter would have lived even if he had received immediate medical attention. Investigators say Easter suffered a medical emergency in January in a police interview room, where he had been left unattended for more than 20 minutes. He died three days later.