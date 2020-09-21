Neenah man claims $1.9 million winning Megabucks ticket

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— A Neenah man has claimed a $1.9 million winning Megabucks ticket.

The winning ticket was sold by Mobil West in Neenah, and claimed by Leonard McIlhone.

According to Wisconsin Lottery, McIlhone is a long-time Megabucks player, and he now plans to put in his two weeks and retire early from his job.

"Wow, what a win for Leonard and Mobil!" said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only jackpot game that players really love and we're happy this long-time player hit the jackpot."

The last Megabucks jackpot of $10.7 million was won in April and claimed by a Merrillian man.