Lufthansa pulls more big jets, issues gloomy outlook

Lufthansa is mothballing more jumbo jets because air travel just isn’t bouncing back. That was in the company’s announcement Monday of still more cutbacks. Now the airline is pulling eight Airbus A380 jumbo jets and 10 of the big, four-engine A340-600s. The German airline will also have to cut more than the 22,000 positions it originally announced. The final number will be negotiated with employee representatives. The company said that bottom line is that despite a small bump from summer vacations air travel isn’t picking up. Lufthansa has already secured at 9 billion euro ($10.6 billion) government bailout.