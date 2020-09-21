Lions embattled coach Matt Patricia backed by his players

DETROIT (AP) — The Matt Patricia-led Detroit Lions lost another double-digit lead and an 11th straight game, putting even more pressure on an embattled coach. Some of Patricia’s players attempted to take some heat off him on Monday. Detroit has set a new standard at blowing leads by becoming the first team in league history to lose four straight after leading by double digits in each game. The Lions have fallen apart early and late in each of their first two games. Detroit plays play Sunday at Arizona.