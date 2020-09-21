Lincoln Co. reports four non-fatal motorcycle crashes over weekend

LINCOLN CO., Wis. (WAOW)— Lincoln County Sheriff's Office say that deputies and staff of the 911 center were kept busy over the weekend with additional traffic related to the annual Tomahawk Fall Ride.

Deputies worked extra grant funded shifts to focus on traffic safety, taking several impaired drivers off the road and writing numerous citations.

The Sheriff's Office reported four non-fatal motorcycle crashes over the course of the weekend.

On Friday, two people were injured after a motorcycle struck a deer in the Town of King. A 59 year old Edgar man was traveling west on County Rd D at Old County Rd D when he struck the animal at 7:20 pm. He was transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital then flown to the trauma center at Aspirus where he is in critical condition. His passenger, a 43 year old Edgar woman was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, where she was treated and released. Police say neither party were wearing helmets and alcohol was not a factor.

On Saturday, a 29 year old man from Wild Rose was injured after crashing his bike at US Hwy 51 at County Rd Q. He was transported to Aspirus with non life-threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing helmet at the time of the accident and alcohol was not a factor.

On Saturday, deputies also investigated a hit and run crash that injured the passenger of a motorcycle. A 47 year old Wausau man was arrested on charges of hit and run involving injury and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The passenger was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart, where she was treated and released.

On Sunday, a 37 year old Waupaca man received non life threating injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley. The driver was not wearing a helmet.