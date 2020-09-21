Judge won’t reinstate frac sand permit in Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has refused to reinstate a wetlands permit for a frac sand operation in Monroe County. Atlanta-based Meteor Timber filed a lawsuit in June 2019 after an adminstrative law judge revoked its permit. The DNR under then-Gov. Scott Walker granted the permit in 2017. The Ho-Chunk Nation, Midwest Environmental Advocates and Clean Wisconsin challenged the permit and an administrative law judge revoked it in 2018, finding the DNR lacked enough information to grant it. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Monroe County Circuit Judge Todd Ziegler deciced Monday that the DNR violated the law when it granted the permit.