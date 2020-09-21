HOW TO WATCH: Biden headed to Manitowoc for second Wisconsin visit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is campaigning today in Manitowoc for his second visit to the state this month.

The Democratic presidential nominee would be campaigning about 2:15 p.m. in Manitowoc, a city of about 32,000 that’s on the shores of Lake Michigan about 80 miles north of Milwaukee.

Watch Biden's visit streaming live on the News 9 WAOW Facebook page. We'll look back at Biden's pitch to voters coming up on News 9 at 5.

Biden is coming back to the state as the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 100,000, which he referred to in a statement as a “grim milestone.”

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt reacted to Biden’s visit with a statement saying the Democratic candidate is “desperately trying to reverse his eroding support amongst middle-class Americans” and claiming that Trump has a stronger record on trade.