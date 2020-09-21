Feds indict Indian men whose cases led to sovereignty ruling

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Two Native American men at the center of a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal sovereignty are now facing felony charges in federal court. U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester on Monday announced a federal grand jury returned criminal indictments against 71-year-old Jimcy McGirt and 51-year-old Patrick Dwayne Murphy. Both men have been in state prison since the 1990s but had challenged their sentences, arguing they should have been charged in federal, not state court. Those challenges ultimately made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled this summer that state prosecutors lack jurisdiction in certain criminal cases on tribal lands.