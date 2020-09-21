Famed French actor Michael Lonsdale dies at 89

PARIS (AP) — Michael Lonsdale, a giant of the silver screen and theater in France who worked with some of the world’s top directors in an acting career that spanned 60 years, has died. He was 89. From his role as villain in the 1979 James Bond film “Moonraker” to that of a French monk in Algeria in the 2011 movie “Of Gods and Men,” Lonsdale acted, often in brilliant second roles. He worked under top directors including Orson Welles, Steven Spielberg, Francois Truffaut and Louis Malle. Lonsdale died peacefully at his Paris home of old age on Monday, his agent of 20 years, Olivier Loiseau, told The Associated Press.