Eastbay Turkey Trot canceled due to COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Due to health and safety concerns associated with COVID-19, Eastbay is canceling its in-person Turkey Trot for 2020.

In lieu of the physical race, Eastbay says they're donating $10,000 to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. They are also encouraging annual participants to join the United Way of Marathon County for a virtual race experience.

Updates for the virtual race will be posted on the Eastbay Turkey Trot Facebook page, and the United Way of Marathon County Facebook page.