DNR debuts new survey to track hunting practices

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources(DNR) is asking 130,000 deer hunters a 3-day period of their hunting behaviors as part of the department’s largest in history hunter diary.

Officials hope to better understand what choices hunters make in the field.

"Hunter selectivity has been changing over time, hunters now are more likely to pass on a buck than ever in the past, so were just looking to quantify that data," explained natural resource research scientist Megan Pleumer.

She explained now that many use cameras and different technology to track wildlife through their hunting land, and that their behaviors have adjusted with the technology.

An understanding of the change could be once a hunter has seem a buck of their liking, they tend to hunt specifically for that animal, and leave others to mature further.

The survey will be sent out to all license holders, but participation is not required.

It will ask of your habits in a predetermined three day period, if you did not hunt over those three days, the survey will end there.