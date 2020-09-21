DA seeking Trump’s taxes cites ‘mountain’ of allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York prosecutor says his quest to gain access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns is supported by “a mountainous record” of misconduct allegations. Lawyers for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. again declined in a court filing Monday to reveal why the president is under investigation. But they cited multiple news reports in which Trump has been accused of overstating the value of his assets when dealing with potential business partners and lenders while minimizing the value of those same assets for tax purposes. Trump has called Vance’s investigation “a fishing expedition.”