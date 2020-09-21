Czechs replace health minister amid record infection surge

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government is appointing an epidemiologist as the new health minister as the country struggles with a surge of infections. The outgoing minister resigned from his post on Monday, saying his departure should create space for a possible different approach to the pandemic. The new minister, Roman Prymula, was chosen by the prime minister and is to be sworn in by the president later Monday. As deputy health minister, Prymula led the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic for a time in the spring. The country recorded a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases and deaths then compared to hard-hit western European countries. But new cases have been surging lately in the central European nation of nearly 11 million people.