Contact tracing slows amid surge in Marathon Co. COVID cases

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW)— According to the Marathon County Health Department, the County has seen a "substantial increase" in daily numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The increase is so much so that the health department has exceeded its capacity to contact persons in a timely manner.

“We are doing our best to keep up but cases are coming in faster than we can respond” said Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer. “We need people to stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID.”

The health department says that persons who have been told they are COVID-19 positive should isolate at home, separate themselves from others, and not go to public places. Those who are notified that they are a possible contact are also advised to stay home and monitor for symptoms.

"Staying home will help slow the spread to the community, keep our kids safe, schools our businesses open, and our residents working," a press release from the Marathon County Health Department read. "Recently, persons with COVID-19 are reporting being with many more people and going to more social events than before."