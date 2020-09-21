Child killed, 2 adults wounded during Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a boy under the age of 5 died and two adults were injured when someone opened fire on their vehicle Monday afternoon. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Authorities say the driver then pulled up to a local fire station to ask for help. Police say fire and EMS personnel tended to the unidentified man, woman and child and they were taken to a hospital where the child later died. Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was stopped in front of a home when someone fired numerous shots into the vehicle from outside, striking three people.