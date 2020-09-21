Cattails Cottage set to open Wednesday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- In just a few days, there will be somewhere for patients undergoing cancer care at Marshfield Clinic and the caregivers to stay.

Cattails Cottage is set to open on Wednesday.

In June, Hope Lodge which served as a place for patients to stay closed due to financial impacts of COVID-19, declining operations and operational funding shortfalls for the closure.

In seven weeks, employees and volunteers were able to turn a house that had previously served as housing for medical students in to a place of comfortability.

"Our whole goal was to make this a cozy comfortable space for patients, you know they're going through such a difficult time that we wanted to be able to provide them with you know a comfortable place where they could feel like this was their home away from home," said Teri Wilczek who is the Chief Philanthropy Officer for Marshfield Clinic Health Systems Foundation.

If you're interested in making a donation that information can be found here.

If you're interested in volunteering your time you can call 715-389-3825.