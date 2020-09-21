Campus outbreak threatens San Diego’s economic recovery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a college has pushed one of California’s largest counties to the brink of more business shutdowns. It’s a dizzying and discouraging turn of events for San Diego County and its 3.3 million residents. Less than a month ago, San Diego was the only county in Southern California to advance to a second tier in the state’s four-tiered reopening template for counties. But more than 800 cases at San Diego State University changed the outlook. On Tuesday, the state will update the state’s reopening situation and it’s expected San Diego will fall back to the most restrictive tier. Among other things, that means restaurants couldn’t offer indoor dining.