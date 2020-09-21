Biden campaigns in Manitowoc, marking his second stop in Wisconsin

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WAOW) -- Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Manitowoc on Monday, touring and speaking at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry. The stop marked Biden's second stop in Wisconsin since announcing his campaign for president.

Biden addressed COVID-19 right from the beginning of his speech, and criticized President Trump for his response to the pandemic.

"Due to Donald Trump's lies and incompetence, in the past six months we've seen one of the gravest losses of American life in history," the former vice president said.

Biden voiced his support for unions and touched on his plans to create manufacturing jobs in the Badger State.

"We're not only going to build infrastructure we need in this country with unions and prevailing wage, we're going to do something else. We're going to rebuild manufacturing in this country, and we'll do it by enforcing a real buy American plan," he said.

Biden also acknowledged his hope to swing back voters in Wisconsin who switched from democrat to republican in 2016.

"You will be seen, heard and respected by me. This campaign isn't just about winning votes, it's about restoring the basic dignity in this country that every worker deserves," he said.

Biden's modest stop in Manitowoc is a sharp contrast to Trump's rally in Mosinee last Thursday.

Political science expert Eric Giordano said the way each campaign conducts their campaign during the pandemic is another part of the messaging.

Giordano said Biden's campaign is "making this race about running against Donald Trump. I don't hear it as a race for a lot of specific policy changes that he wants to make, except those that are directly contrasting to what Donald Trump has done thus far."

The Trump Victory campaign also released a statement on Biden's visit today: