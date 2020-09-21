Aniston is award-worthy first responder in Emmy fire skit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Aniston missed out on an Emmy but was an award-worthy first responder when a stunt got overheated. In a bit during Sunday’s Emmys, host Jimmy Kimmel sprayed an envelope holding a winner’s name with disinfectant. Then, for good measure, he dropped it in a wastebasket and set it on fire. Ceremony executive producer Reginald Hudlin says that was as planned, with Aniston coming to the rescue with a fire extinguisher. But the fire unexpectedly flared, and Aniston had to blast it over and over again. The production team was delighted with the unscripted drama. The ceremony itself was unusual, held virtually because of the pandemic.