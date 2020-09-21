A mild week

We officially start autumn Tuesday at 8:31 a.m. CDT, but it will feel a bit more like summer the next few days. We will continue with the south to southwest wind flow and that will keep transporting in the mild air. A weak front in the region Monday night will just bring a chance of some isolated mainly light showers. Lows should reach the mid to low 50s with south to southwest winds of 6-12 mph. Tuesday looks partly cloudy to sunny with highs around 77 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph.

Wednesday again will be balmy with lows around 54 and highs around 78 with partly cloudy skies. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night as the next cold front approaches. The chance of some light rain lingers into Thursday morning. It will be cooler Thursday with highs around 70 thanks to more cloud cover around.

Friday should be partly cloudy and breezy with highs again soaring to the upper 70s. The next cold front is projected to move through Saturday afternoon or evening. While Saturday may start partly sunny, some showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Highs may top out around 73 degrees Saturday. Again for Sunday, any showers will end very early, followed by partly sunny skies. Highs should reach the upper 60s.

Next Monday looks breezy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms as another system quickly zips by. It could turn rather chilly behind that for the last few days of the month.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 21-September 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1954 - The temperature at Deeth, NV, soared from a morning low of 12 degrees to a high of 87 degrees, a record daily warm-up for the state. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Tropical Storm Emily, which formed in the Caribbean the previous afternoon, caused considerable damage to the banana industry of Saint Vincent in the Windward Islands. Unseasonably hot weather continued in Florida and the western U.S. Redding CA and Red Bluff CA, with record highs of 108 degrees, tied for honors as the hot spot in the nation. (The National Weather Summary)