4 people killed in single-engine airplane crash in Texas

HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (AP) — Authorities say four people from Louisiana were killed when their single-engine airplane crashed in a Texas pasture while attempting an emergency landing. The crash happened Sunday morning near the airport in Hilltop Lakes, about 120 miles northwest of Houston. The Texas Department of Public Safety says all four people aboard the aircraft were killed. Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis tells The Eagle newspaper that the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing and was in radio contact with the Federal Aviation Administration at the time of the crash. Flight records show the plane was headed to Natchitoches, Louisiana.