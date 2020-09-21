2 killed in head-on crash, driver hit faces OWI homicide charges

MILTON (WKOW) -- Authorities say two people are dead after a head-on crash in Rock County Sunday afternoon.

Rock County sheriff's officials say a 68-year-old man was driving on Highway N near Vogel Road in the town of Milton around 3:30 p.m. when his SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck.

The Black River Falls man and his passenger, a 90-year-old woman, both died in the crash.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck, Jason Zembroski, has life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 43-year-old woman, has non-life threatening injuries. Both are from Muskego.

Investigators determined Zembroski was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He has been arrested, facing two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, third offense OWI and two counts of OWI causing injury.

Rock County Medical Examiner's Office will release the names of the two who died.